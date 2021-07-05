SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

$4B Chevron-run Project Advances

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Monday, July 05, 2021
submit to reddit
email print
$4B Chevron-run Project Advances
Above is a rendering of the J-IC project's Field Control Station and Subsea Compressor Station. PHOTO SOURCE: Business Wire

A $4 billion (AU$6 billion) project to ensure long-term gas supply from the Gorgon Project to customers in Australia and Asia will proceed, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) reported late Thursday.

Operated by Chevron Australia Pty Ltd., the newly approved Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project will supply gas to the Gorgon complex on Barrow Island off northwestern Western Australia, Chevron noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

“Using world-leading subsea compression technology, J-IC is positioned to maintain gas supply from the Janz-Io field to the three existing LNG trains and domestic gas plant on Barrow Island,” remarked Nigel Hearne, president of Chevron Eurasia Pacific Exploration and Production.

Chevron stated that J-IC will modify the existing Gorgon development by constructing and installing:

  • a 27,000-tonne normally unattended floating Field Control Station (FCS)
  • approximately 6,500 tonnes of subsea compression infrastructure
  • an 84-mile (135-kilometer) submarine power cable linked to Barrow Island.

The map below from Chevron Australia’s website shows the locations of the Jansz-Io and Gorgon fields in relation to the Gorgon plant.

Chevron_GorgonIMAGE SOURCE: Chevron

Hearne called J-IC Chevron’s most significant capital investment in Australia since the sanctioning of Gorgon Stage 2 three years ago. Gorgon Stage 2, which is approaching the end of its installation phase, will supply gas from four new Jansz-Io and seven new Gorgon wells, noted Chevron. The company expects J-IC construction and installation activities to take five years to complete.

“This will maintain an important source of clean-burning natural gas to customers that will enable energy transitions in countries across the Asia Pacific region,” commented Hearne.

Chevron owns a 47.333% interest in the Gorgon Project. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) each hold 25%. Other Gorgon co-venturers include Osaka Gas (TYO: 9532) (1.25%), Tokyo Gas (OTCMKTS: TKGSY) (1%), and JERA (0.417%).

Separately, Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS: AKRTF) revealed Friday that Chevron Australia will use its subsea compression technology for the J-IC project. The firm noted that it is in talks with Chevron to finalize the contract, which it expects will be worth approximately $814 million (NOK 7 billion; AU$1.1 billion)

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.

RELATED COMPANIES

Most Popular Articles