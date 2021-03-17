3t EnerMech Bags Significant Government Award

3t EnerMech has announced its first award - a 'significant' contract with the UK government that will 'help to shape future training requirements for Mozambique's growing oil and gas workforce'.

3t EnerMech, a new alliance between 3t Energy Group and EnerMech, has announced its first award; a “significant” contract with the UK government which will “help to shape future training requirements for Mozambique’s growing oil and gas workforce”.

The project will see the partnership provide evidence based analysis into the current oil and gas skills training of Mozambican Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and compare this to international standards to identify any existing gaps, 3t EnerMech noted, adding that the study will be benchmarked against the UK’s Oil and Gas Technical Apprentice Program.

Personnel from 3t EnerMech’s UK and Mozambique premises will conduct the research and create procedures and guidelines to build TVET institutions and courses that achieve ECITB and OPITO standards and accreditation, 3t EnerMech outlined. The company is due to deliver the study to the UK government in the second quarter of this year.

“Winning this significant piece of work in support of Mozambique’s local content development strategy is of major importance to the new alliance and its strategic objectives,” 3t EnerMech vice president Andrew Noble said in a company statement.

“Mozambique is a significant player in the global oil and gas market and with activity continuing to ramp up, the country requires a robust, skilled workforce to support new long-term projects. This study will play a key role in future training and development programs in the country and we look forward to delivering the data it presents,” he added.

Paul Stonebanks, the president of 3t EnerMech, said, “this new venture will truly transform both the lives of individuals and the communities in which it operates in a positive and powerful way”.

“In line with 3t Energy Group’s goal to transform the global training market through technology, the new joint venture will help to bring high quality, industry-approved training rapidly and effectively to those geographical areas that need it most,” he added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com