3T Energy Reopens UK Training Centers

3T Energy Group revealed Wednesday that it has reopened its AIS Training and Survivex training centers in the UK following forced closures due to the pandemic.

The company said it carried out “full, detailed risk assessments” at both facilities ahead of the reopenings. 3T Energy Group has decided to operate at around 20 percent capacity initially “to allow for a safe environment”. In addition, the firm outlined that both sites will introduce a number of other safety measures, including:

Temperature checks for all visitors and staff.

Medical questionnaires for customers and staff.

Medical checks for all staff.

Daily protocol reviews led by the 3T Energy Group board.

Reconfigured classrooms to allow for social distancing.

Deep cleans of facilities and additional PPE.

“We would categorically not be reopening if we could not provide a safe environment,” Kevin Franklin, CEO of 3T Energy Group, said in a company statement.

“We are the number one training provider for a reason and our dedication to safety on site is second to none - the measures we have put in place are testament to that. These precautions are the new normal,” he added.

Paul Stonebanks, the president of 3T Energy Group, said, “delegates need to be able to continue their development and access refresher training on their skills so that they are ready to go back on to site, whether that’s offshore or onshore”.

“We’re glad to be doing our bit to help the sector and the local and UK economy get moving again,” he added.

3T Energy Group says it specializes in training energy sector delegates in critical skills for use across the whole energy sector, including onshore and offshore oil and gas, wind and renewables and other industrial sectors. 3T Energy Group comprises four companies and trains more than 100,000 delegates every year, according to its website, which shows that the group has eight locations around the globe.

As of May 13, there have been 226,467 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, with 32,692 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 4.1 million confirmed cases and 287,399 deaths, as of May 13, WHO data shows.

