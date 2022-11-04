3t Energy Group Acquires Training Firm

3t Energy Group has made a step forward in providing re-skilling services to the UK’s workforce in support of the Energy Transition market by acquiring Utility and Construction Training (UCT), the UK’s leading construction and utility infrastructure training provider.

The seven-figure deal reinforces 3t’s growth plans both in the UK and globally where it offers world-leading training through its businesses Drilling Systems, AIS Survivex, 3t Transform, and 3t EnerMech.

With training bases in London, Manchester and Glasgow and a team of 31, UCT supports major utility groups across the whole of the UK. UCT is the only organization that offers industry-accredited Energy Transmission and Distribution courses in the UK, and is one of a few providers that offer training across the whole utility sector. The combined expertise of UCT and 3t will accelerate the offering of the Group in the wider energy market and support its UK and global client-base in the move to Carbon Zero activities, as well as supporting the UK’s decarbonization roadmap to up-skill and re-skill workforces.

3t Energy Group is backed by specialist private equity firm Bluewater Energy and the move comes as the Group continues to focus on an ambitious growth strategy, with internationalization and market diversity at its heart. With the training and development of people being as important as ever, the acquisition will ensure workforces in safety-critical roles across the energy and utility sectors meet the highest levels of safety, compliance, and competence.

“UCT and its strong track record provides a fantastic opportunity to combine our transformational training capabilities in the energy and utility sector and will grow our existing presence throughout the UK. The acquisition will ensure UCT’s client base will have access to market-leading safety, skills, and technical training which there is a stronger than ever demand,” said 3t Energy Group CEO, Kevin Franklin.

“In particular, this acquisition highlights our commitment to the wider energy sector with training and development recognized as being key to ensuring we have a world-class UK energy workforce. This is exactly what we offer at 3t through our businesses; the very best in class training and immersive learning solutions for our customers and clients, for a safer, smarter, and more efficient workforce of the future,” he said.

“UCT’s strong presence within the utility market, in addition to the long-standing relationships it has developed with some of the sectors’ major organizations, makes this a highly logical acquisition for both businesses. The technology and innovation that 3t adds to our service offering will ensure we can continue to support our customers in all areas of training as well as new immersive technologies whilst providing excellent training facilities as we expand throughout the UK,” John Killen, CEO of UCT, added.

