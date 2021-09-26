3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup

Here is a roundup of some of the biggest oil and gas discoveries announced during the third quarter of 2021.

Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made

Earlier this month, Mineral Resources Limited revealed that recent drilling activity had led to a “significant” gas discovery at the Lockyer Deep 1 project in the onshore Perth Basin, Australia, within Exploration Permit EP368.

Eni Makes Major Oil Find

Also in September, Eni announced a “major” oil discovery in block CI-101, which is located in the Ivory Coast offshore. The company noted that the potential of the discovery can be preliminarily estimated at between 1.5 and two billion barrels of oil in place and between 1.8 and 2.4 trillion cubic feet of associated gas.

Spirit Finds More Gas at Grove

Last month, Spirit Energy revealed that it had found more gas at the Grove field by penetrating an undrained part of the North East area of the asset. As a result of the find, the life of the Grove field could be “significantly extended”, according to the company.

BW Energy Makes Oil Find Offshore Gabon

During the same month, BW Energy Limited announced that it had made an oil discovery in the Hibiscus North exploration well (DHBNM-1) in the Dussafu Block, offshore Gabon. During drilling operations at Hibiscus North, approximately 44 feet of oil-bearing reservoir was encountered in the Upper Gamba sandstone.

Eni Makes New Oil Find Offshore Mexico

Eni announced another oil find in Upper Miocene sequences on the Sayulita Exploration Prospect in Block 10, offshore Mexico, at the start of August. According to preliminary estimates the find may contain between 150 million and 200 million barrels of oil equivalent in place.

TotalEnergies and Apache Corp Make Oil Find

At the end of July, TotalEnergies revealed that it and Apache Corporation had encountered oil in the Sapakara South-1 well in Block 58 off the coast of Suriname. Sapakara South-1 encountered 98 feet of net oil pay in a good quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir, according to TotalEnergies.

ExxonMobil Makes Significant Oil Find Offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil announced a “significant” oil discovery on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana at Whiptail at the end of July. The company highlighted that the Whiptail-1 well encountered 246 feet of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs and Whiptail-2, located three miles northeast of Whiptail-1, discovered 167 feet of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs.

Eni Announces Significant Oil Find

At the beginning of July, Eni announced a significant oil discovery on the Eban exploration prospect in CTP Block 4, offshore Ghana. Eban - 1X proved a single light oil column of approximately 262 feet in a thick sandstone reservoir interval of Cenomanian age, with hydrocarbons encountered down to 12,956 feet, Eni revealed.

