3M Alum Joins Phillips 66 Board
Phillips 66 reported Wednesday that its board has named Julie L. Bushman an independent director.
The appointment became effective on Wednesday, Phillips 66 noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added that Bushman, 59, will serve on Phillps 66’s Audit and Finance and Public Policy committees.
The former executive vice president of International Operations at 3M, Bushman held a variety of executive roles in the company’s Business Transformation and Information Technology; Safety, Security and Protective Services; Safety and Graphics and Occupational Health and Environmental Safety units, Phillips 66 stated. It added that Bushman, who joined 3M in 1983, also served as the firm’s chief information officer and on the original leadership team that implemented Six Sigma at 3M.
Phillips 66 also noted that Bushman served as a director of Johnson Controls from 2012 through 2016 and presently sits on the board of the automotive seating company Adient plc.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- ET Confident Dakota Access Pipeline Will Not Shut
- Equinor Makes North Sea Discovery
- Nearly 94,000 OFS Job Losses Tied to COVID-19
- BP Investing $70MM in GGEF
- Oil Sands Explorers Restoring Production
- Oil Prices Finish Higher
- DCP Midstream Kicks Off Methane Initiative
- Equinor Contracts Odfjell Rig for Up to 17 Wells
- US Refineries Still Running Below Seasonal Norm
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts Again
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- Baker Hughes Rig Count Shows US Decrease
- Conoco Turning on the Taps
- US Oil Exports Can Compete at $30 Break-Even
- Oil Price War Could Be on the Horizon
- COSL CEO Resigns
- Ineos to Add 15 Sites in BP Deal
- Berkshire Expands Energy Empire with $4B Deal
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules