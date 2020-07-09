3M Alum Joins Phillips 66 Board

Phillips 66 reported Wednesday that its board has named Julie L. Bushman an independent director.

The appointment became effective on Wednesday, Phillips 66 noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added that Bushman, 59, will serve on Phillps 66’s Audit and Finance and Public Policy committees.

The former executive vice president of International Operations at 3M, Bushman held a variety of executive roles in the company’s Business Transformation and Information Technology; Safety, Security and Protective Services; Safety and Graphics and Occupational Health and Environmental Safety units, Phillips 66 stated. It added that Bushman, who joined 3M in 1983, also served as the firm’s chief information officer and on the original leadership team that implemented Six Sigma at 3M.

Phillips 66 also noted that Bushman served as a director of Johnson Controls from 2012 through 2016 and presently sits on the board of the automotive seating company Adient plc.

