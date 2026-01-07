3D Energi Upbeat on Potential New Discovery in Charlemont Campaign

The Charlemont trend 'could be among the largest gas pools in the Otway Basin'.

3D Energi Ltd said Wednesday elevated gas readings in the Charlemont-1 well, spudded last month, have been consistent with hydrocarbon presence.

The well targets the penultimate prospect in the Otway basin's Charlemont trend, which culminates with the La Bella discovery, according to Melbourne-based 3D Energi. It had already declared a natural gas discovery in the same ConocoPhillips-operated permit offshore Victoria. 3D Energi announced the Essington-1 well discovery November 20, 2025.

"All intervening prospects - including Charlemont B - share similar geophysical response as La Bella", 3D Energi said in a stock filing Wednesday. "Accordingly, Charlemont-1 has the potential to appraise the intervening prospects towards La Bella".

"Elevated gas readings were recorded across the Waarre C sandstones, and coincide with elevated resistivity readings on wireline, consistent with probable hydrocarbon presence in the Waarre C sandstones", 3D Energi said. "Further wireline logging is required to fully evaluate the nature and extent of the hydrocarbons.

"As drilling proceeded, elevated gas readings were recorded across Waarre B sandstone intervals from 2,664 meters [8,740.16 feet] MDKB into the Waarre A primary target at 2,683 meters MDRT, and continued through the Waarre A to 2,753 meters MDKB. Elevated gas readings in the Waarre B and Waarre A sandstones coincide with elevated resistivity on the LWD tool and is consistent with probable hydrocarbon presence in both the Waarre B and Waarre A sandstones.

"At 2,753 meters MDKB, the well intersected a zone with higher-than-anticipated formation pressures, reaching operational tolerances. Accordingly, drilling operations have been concluded prior to the planned total depth of 2862 meters MDKB and scenarios for further wireline logging operations are being evaluated.

"Wireline logging is required to fully evaluate the nature and extent of any hydrocarbons in the Waarre B and Waarre A, and to determine any potential connectivity with the Waarre C".

3D Energi executive chair Noel Newell said, "The identification of probable hydrocarbons in the Waarre C is significant, as hydrocarbons were not anticipated in this zone prior to drilling. This outcome may have further positive implications for up-dip prospects along the Charlemont trend, particularly those not currently supported by existing Direct Hydrocarbon Indicators (DHIs) on seismic. We will be evaluating this closely at the conclusion of the drilling program".

"The presence of gas across stacked Waarre sandstone reservoirs derisks the up-dip prospects with DHIs in the Charlemont trend, culminating with the La Bella discovery", Newell added. "If successfully appraised, this cluster could be among the largest gas pools in the Otway Basin”.

3D Energi owns 20 percent in the VIC/P79 exploration permit. ConocoPhillips is operator with a 51 percent stake. Korea National Oil Co owns 29 percent.

