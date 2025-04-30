3 Workers Killed in Scaffold Collapse at LNG Plant in Texas

Three workers were killed and two were injured when a section of scaffolding collapsed early Tuesday at a liquefied natural gas plant that Sempra is building in Texas.

The two survivors at the Port Arthur LNG project were rescued from the top of the structure after it gave way at about 2 a.m. local time, according to Captain Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The other three fell several stories and died.

The engineering company Bechtel Group, which employs the workers, has halted work at the site, about 85 miles east of Houston.

The injured workers were hospitalized, San Diego-based Sempra said in a statement. Regulators and local authorities are investigating the incident. Bechtel said it is fully cooperating.

Sempra began building the plant in 2023 and expects to finish in 2027 or 2028. The company didn’t say when work at the site would resume.

A local news station earlier reported the incident.