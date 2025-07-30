350 Offshore Workers 'Traveling Towards Strike Action'

UK union Unite announced that around 350 offshore workers are 'traveling towards strike action in disputes with offshore operators and companies'.

UK union Unite announced that around 350 offshore workers are “traveling towards strike action in disputes with offshore operators and companies”, in a statement sent to Rigzone by the Unite team recently.

Workers employed by Repsol, CNOOC, and MCL Medics are all involved in strike ballots or forthcoming industrial action on offshore platforms, Unite highlighted in the statement.

“Over 200 Repsol workers have rejected several unacceptable pay offers with the latest amounting to a three per cent increase in basic pay,” the union said in the statement.

“Unite can confirm its membership has emphatically backed strike by 92.1 per cent after rejecting the latest pay offer,” it added.

The union noted in the statement that industrial action is now set to hit Repsol’s Arbroath, AUK, Bleoholm, Claymore, Clyde, Fulmer, Montrose, and Piper Bravo assets “in a series of stoppages”. Unite said a one day strike will commence at 06:00 on August 6, 13, and 28 and added that a further stoppage will take place on September 4. A continuous overtime ban will also be in operation, according to the statement.

The union claimed in the statement that “the impact of industrial action will lead to the shutting down of platforms as the workers involved include control room operators, supervisors, electricians, technicians, mechanics and HSE advisors”.

A further 130 CNOOC workers are being balloted on industrial action in a dispute over jobs, pay, and conditions on the Buzzard, Scott, and Golden Eagle platforms, Unite said in the statement, noting that several offers concerning pay and allowances have been rejected by the workers, with the latest amounting to a 4.25 percent increase in basic pay.

The union highlighted in the statement that a ballot on industrial action opened on July 25 and will close August 28.

“Unite believes that the impact of any industrial action will lead to the shutting down of CNOOC’s platforms as the workers involved cover similar roles to those employed by Repsol,” Unite said in the statement.

The union went on to note that, “in another escalating dispute over pay levels and training allowances, around 20 offshore medics who provide lifesaving services are being balloted on strike action”.

Unite pointed out that the ballot opened last week and will close on August 26. The MCL Medics work on the Armada, Britannia, Jasmine, Judy, Lomond, North Everest assets owned by Harbour Energy, the union revealed in the statement.

MCL Medics to date have not had any formal basic pay offer, according to the statement, which said the medics are legally required and essential to the operation of any offshore platform.

“Our members are being forced into strike action due to a series of unacceptable pay offers made by companies who can easily afford to pay more,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said in the statement.

“Workers are watching companies rack up eye watering profits but their hard work is not being rewarded. Unite will fully back our offshore workers fighting for better jobs, pay and conditions,” Graham added.

“Several rounds of strikes involving Repsol workers will take place following the rejection of meagre pay offers. CNOOC and MCL medics who are vital to Harbour Energy’s offshore platforms are also being forced towards strike action because of their employer’s intransigence,” Graham continued.

“There is still time to resolve these disputes and we would urge these companies to get back round the negotiating table before platforms are brought to a standstill,” the union’s general secretary went on to state.

Rigzone contacted Repsol, CNOOC, MCL Medics, and Harbour Energy for comment on Unite’s statement.

In response, a Repsol spokesperson told Rigzone, “Repsol continually review the remuneration of our offshore workforce and support fair compensation aligned with the market”.

“We are disappointed by the recent developments regarding the Unite union members’ vote, but we fully respect the right of our workforce to take strike action. Repsol remains committed to progressing constructive discussions to reach a resolution,” the spokesperson added.

A CNOOC spokesperson told Rigzone, “we are disappointed that members of our offshore workforce in the UK are being balloted for industrial action and remain committed to constructive discussion with Unite to find an amicable resolution”.

Harbour Energy directed Rigzone to MCL Medics. MCL Medics has not responded to Rigzone at the time of writing.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com