331 Seafarers Currently Stranded in 9 Ukrainian Ports

331 seafarers are currently stranded on 62 vessels in nine Ukrainian ports, including Mariupol and Odesa, Dryad Global Founding Partner Munro Anderson has told Rigzone.

“Prior to Russia’s invasion, approximately 2,000 seafarers were stationed on 112 ships at Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov,” Munro said in a statement sent to Rigzone.

“Following the outbreak of war, the majority of the crew members were evacuated. However, 331 seafarers are currently stranded,” he added.

In the statement, Anderson noted that, recently, the UN has been urged to support the repatriation of mariners stuck in Ukraine and to explore the possibility of getting those vessels out.

“It is likely that this will feature as part of the renegotiation efforts around the future implementation of the grain deal,” Anderson said.

“Despite this, it remains to be seen whether this is something that is included,” he added.

Grain Deal

In a statement published on its website back in September 2022, the UN noted that, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “mountains of grains built up in silos, with ships unable to secure safe passage to and from Ukrainian ports, and land routes unable to compensate”.

This contributed to a jump in the price of staple foods around the world, the UN statement said, adding that, “combined with increases in the cost of energy, developing countries were pushed to the brink of debt default”.

The UN, Russian Federation, Türkiye and Ukraine agreed the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 22, 2022, the UN statement highlighted. The deal allowed exports from Ukraine of grain, other foodstuffs, and fertilizer, including ammonia, to resume through a safe maritime humanitarian corridor from three “key” Ukrainian ports - Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi - to the rest of the world, the UN statement noted.

The initiative was renewed for 120 days back in November and is currently scheduled to end on March 19, the UN site highlights.

Blinken, Guterres Meeting

U.S. State Department Secretary Antony J. Blinken met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier this month, the U.S. State Department website shows.

“The two discussed the need to promote a just and durable peace in Ukraine and underscored the importance of continuing to defend the UN Charter and provide humanitarian support for Ukraine and the region,” U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a government statement on February 24.

“The Secretary emphasized the importance of an automatic extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative before March 18,” Price added in the statement.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com