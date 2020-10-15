30 Percent of US GOM Oil Output Still Offline
30.73 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) oil production was still shut-in on October 14 as a result of Hurricane Delta, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) outlined on Wednesday.
The percentage equates to 568,505 barrels of oil per day, according to the BSEE, which revealed that 17.95 percent, or 486.32 million cubic feet of gas per day, was also still offline.
Personnel remain evacuated from a total of 57 production platforms in the U.S. GOM, or 8.86 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the region, the BSEE outlined. All personnel have returned to non-dynamically positioned rigs in the area and all dynamically positioned rigs that moved off location for Hurricane Delta are back on location in the U.S. GOM.
The BSEE reiterated its statement that once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. The BSEE warned that facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online.
The U.S. GOM has been hit by several storms this year, including Hurricane Sally, Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Cristobal. Another storm could be added to that list in the coming days too, with the U.S. National Hurricane Center outlining a disturbance over the Atlantic, although the organization has forecasted that there’s only a 10 percent chance this will turn into a cyclone formation in 48 hours.
Gulf of Mexico region staff at the BSEE oversee nearly 1,884 facilities and about 17,507 miles of active pipeline in the GOM, the BSEE’s website highlights, adding that the U.S. GOM region is a “major” focus of the oil and gas industry.
The BSEE is the lead federal agency charged with improving safety and ensuring environmental protection related to the offshore energy industry, primarily oil and natural gas, on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- Westwood Hires Head of Energy Transition
- Wood Bags New Equinor Deal
- Touchstone Announces Significant Gas Discovery
- Qatar Set to Expand Access to UK LNG Market
- Shell and Exxon JV Awards Onshore Contract to Fluor Unit
- Offshore Brazil Contract Goes to Oceaneering
- Russia Expects OPEC+ to Keep Current Output Deal
- Abu Dhabi Invests $2.1B in Adnoc Pipelines
- Equinor Signs Microsoft MOU
- Pipeline Billionaire Steps Down
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- 92 Percent of US GOM Oil Production Shut-In
- Equinor May Have to Shut Johan Sverdrup
- 91 Percent of US GOM Oil Still Knocked Out
- Baker Hughes Reveal Gain of Eight Rigs
- Airborne Oil & Gas Changes Name
- Gazprom Unveils New Gas Deposit
- Libya May Double Oil Output Next Week
- Offshore Israel Campaign Goes to Stena Drilling
- California Is Banning Gasoline Cars
- Pipeline Billionaire Steps Down
- MPC Approves Job Cuts
- Deloitte Gives Bleak US Oil Job Prediction
- Oasis Petroleum Files Chapter 11
- Pemex Sees Plunge in Oil Exports
- Arctic Energy Office Reestablished
- ONGC Fire Extinguished
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho
- No Layoffs as Total Goes Zero Crude at Refinery