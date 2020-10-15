30 Percent of US GOM Oil Output Still Offline

30.73 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production was still shut-in on October 14 as a result of Hurricane Delta.

30.73 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) oil production was still shut-in on October 14 as a result of Hurricane Delta, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) outlined on Wednesday.

The percentage equates to 568,505 barrels of oil per day, according to the BSEE, which revealed that 17.95 percent, or 486.32 million cubic feet of gas per day, was also still offline.

Personnel remain evacuated from a total of 57 production platforms in the U.S. GOM, or 8.86 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the region, the BSEE outlined. All personnel have returned to non-dynamically positioned rigs in the area and all dynamically positioned rigs that moved off location for Hurricane Delta are back on location in the U.S. GOM.

The BSEE reiterated its statement that once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. The BSEE warned that facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online.

The U.S. GOM has been hit by several storms this year, including Hurricane Sally, Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Cristobal. Another storm could be added to that list in the coming days too, with the U.S. National Hurricane Center outlining a disturbance over the Atlantic, although the organization has forecasted that there’s only a 10 percent chance this will turn into a cyclone formation in 48 hours.

Gulf of Mexico region staff at the BSEE oversee nearly 1,884 facilities and about ​17,507 miles of active pipeline in the GOM, the BSEE’s website highlights, adding that the U.S. GOM region is a “major” focus of the oil and gas industry.

The BSEE is the lead federal agency charged with improving safety and ensuring environmental protection related to the offshore energy industry, primarily oil and natural gas, on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf.

