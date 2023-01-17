2023 The Year of China's Covid Reawakening
2023 is the year of China’s reawakening from its long Covid hibernation.
That’s what energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros said in a new report sent to Rigzone, adding that, “given the size of its economy and its share of global energy consumption, this could be a big deal”.
“So far, one of the clearest signs of the end of Beijing’s Zero Covid policy may be the jump in air travel, which has more than doubled Chinese jet fuel demand almost overnight,” Kayrros stated in the report.
“Air passengers took a resurgence in Covid rates in their stride, but until now the recovery is limited to domestic flights. Intriguingly, Beijing Capital airport, the nation’s busiest airport pre-Covid, is lagging behind several other hubs,” Kayrros added.
In the report, Kayrros said there is widespread speculation that the restart of China’s economy could send oil prices through the roof, “especially in the wake of a European ban on Russian crude imports and G7 price controls that took effect last month”.
So far, however, “satellite data shows global onshore crude stocks ended up in early January about where they left off at the end of November, suggesting the market remains in balance”, Kayrros highlighted.
In a separate report sent to Rigzone on Monday, BofA Global Research noted that, with the easing of China’s Covid policy for travelling and opening of borders, the BofA APAC Transport team “expects a material progress in international bookings in 2023E with volumes at 40 percent of 2019 levels from two percent in 2022”.
In a briefing sent to Rigzone recently, Goldman Sachs said “daily Covid cases appear to have already peaked, based on news reports as well as other data points such as internet search frequency for virus-related topics”.
“There’s also evidence that people are moving more freely around the country and across borders. Officials in China appear to be focused on reviving economic activity this year,” the Goldman Sachs briefing added.
According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), daily confirmed Covid-19 cases in China have dropped from 44,800 on January 5 to 22,498 on January 16. The country’s daily Covid-19 case peak came on May 28, 2022, at 94,753, WHO data shows.
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) analysis last updated in August 2022 shows that China was the largest energy consumer in the world and the second largest petroleum and other liquids consumer in 2021.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Too Early to Sustain $100 Per Barrel Oil
- Norway Set To Earn Over $200Bn From Oil And Gas In 2023
- OPEC Chief Is Cautiously Optimistic on Global Economy
- UK Offshore Licensing Round Attracts 115 Bids
- India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier
- 2023 The Year of China's Covid Reawakening
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- EIA Slashes 2023 Brent Forecast
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics
- Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
- USA NatGas Demand Could Be on Track for Record Lows
- Analysts Flag Short Term Oil Price Upside
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023