2022 Shaping Up to be a Strong Year for Energy
2022 is shaping up to be a strong year for the energy sector.
That’s what Dane Gregoris, the managing director of Enverus Intelligence Research and the author of a new report by the company, said in a statement sent to Rigzone recently.
“Oil and gas businesses are more profitable and attractive to inflation-concerned investors today than in the last decade,” Gregoris added in the statement.
“Despite the industry’s focus on profitability, we still see significant production growth out of North America driven by the Permian, Haynesville and Montney plays,” Gregoris continued.
“Valuations have reset across the new energy sub-sectors, particularly in EV charging and energy storage. We believe this presents numerous investment opportunities,” the managing director went on to say.
In the report, Enverus Intelligence Research outlined that it sees potential for weakness in oil markets during the first half of the year, relative to the current strip.
“Unexpected outages in Libya and disappointing OPEC+ production growth are not enough to offset the combination of Omicron, seasonal-driven demand weakness and growing U.S. supply - one million barrels per day this year - in our opinion,” a company statement noted.
Nevertheless, low crude and product inventories and high geopolitical tensions will drive extreme price volatility until stocks return to normal, Enverus Intelligence Research stated.
“In 2H22, demand risks tilt decidedly bullish. Supply chain issues fade and vaccinations accelerate, offering strong support for the Brent prices to range $75-$80 per barrel,” the company added.
According to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released last month, U.S. crude oil production averaged 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021. The EIA noted in the STEO that it expects production to average 11.8 million barrels per day in 2022 and 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023. The EIA highlighted that this would be the highest annual average U.S. crude oil production on record.
Global weekly Covid-19 cases have increased for eight weeks in a row following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) announcement on November 26, 2021, that it had designated B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern named Omicron, according to current WHO figures. A new global weekly case record of 23.1 million was set in the week commencing January 24, WHO data shows.
The United States saw a new weekly case peak of 5.6 million in the week commencing January 10, although this dropped to 3.7 million last week, WHO figures highlight. As of February 2, a total of 10.04 billion vaccine doses have been administered, according to WHO.
Enverus Intelligence Research is a subsidiary of Enverus and publishes energy-sector research that focuses on the oil and natural gas industries and broader energy topics.
