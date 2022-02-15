2022 Oil and Gas Apprentice Program Launches

'We are confident that we will receive a high number of strong applications in 2022'.

Recruitment for the 2022 Oil and Gas Technical Apprenticeship Program (OGTAP) launched this week, global safety and skills organization OPITO, which co-manages OGTAP, has revealed.

Applications for this year’s intake will close on March 25. Successful OGTAP applicants will attend an industry appointed college for 21 months and gain various qualifications, OPITO highlighted. After college, OGTAP apprentices spend two years with a sponsoring energy company where they receive training and mentoring, gaining industry specific skills as well as a Scottish Vocational Qualification (SVQ) at SCVQ Level 7 in their discipline, OPITO noted.

“We are delighted to announce that applications are now open for this year’s OGTAP intake which has long been recognized as one of the most successful apprenticeship schemes of its kind,” Ewen Hay, the director of products, services and apprenticeships at OPITO, said in an organization statement.

“There is always a huge demand for an OGTAP place which is not surprising given the many exciting and diverse opportunities this industry offers and we welcome applications from anybody who meets the entry requirements with an interest in pursuing a career in this field,” Hay added in the statement.

“With the world of energy ever-changing it’s vital that we develop a skilled workforce to deliver a net zero future. Apprentices are set to play a huge role in the future energy workforce and the OGTAP program provides the fundamental qualifications needed for roles across the energy sector now and in the future,” Hay continued.

Chris Claydon, the Chief Executive of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), which also manages OGTAP, said, “apprentices are the lifeblood of the engineering construction industry and will continue to be vital as our industry and its clients embark on the journey to net zero”.

“The ECITB has supported the OGTAP scheme for a number of years, helping to train up thousands of young technicians for successful careers in the offshore energy industry,” Claydon added.

Pandemic Impact, OGTAP Name Change?

When asked if OGTAP organizers expected the pandemic to have any impact on applications for 2022, Hay told Rigzone - “we are confident that we will receive a high number of strong applications in 2022 as we have done in previous years”.

“The OGTAP scheme is highly regarded within the industry, and this is reflected in the interest it generates each year,” the OPITO director added.

Asked if the OGTAP name would ever change to reflect a focus on net zero, Hay said, “there are no plans to change the OGTAP name at this point, however as the energy transition continues, the program is constantly developing and evolving to meet the needs of the industry”.

UK industry body Oil & Gas UK recently changed its name to Offshore Energy UK. The change was the latest in a series of industry re-brands.

OGTAP was launched in 1999 to create a sustainable pipeline of skilled and competent technicians, according to OPITO, which outlined that, since then, more than 2,000 people have completed the four-year apprenticeship across four disciplines.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must domicile in the UK for the duration of the course and have the right to work in the UK. Applicants must also be 16 years of age by May of the year of applying - there is no upper age limit - and have, or be working towards, a specific grades equivalent.

