2021 OTC Rescheduled for Later in Year

Individuals eager to return to Houston for the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in 2021 will have to wait a bit longer than expected.

The board of directors for OTC, which usually runs in early May but was cancelled this year given the COVID-19 pandemic, has decided to postpone the event to Aug. 16-19, 2021, given ongoing virus-related challenges, OTC reported Monday in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Previously, the 2021 OTC had been scheduled for May 3-6. As in years past, the event will take place at NRG Park in Houston.

“By postponing OTC to the second half of 2021, we aim to preserve the significant work of the program committee and author, as well as minimize the economic impact this decision has on businesses in Houston and throughout the industry,” OTC stated.

The event organizer added that it will contact authors, speakers, exhibitors and partners in the coming weeks to update in-person and virtual plans for the conference.

In a given year, OTC draws tens of thousands of international attendees and exhibiting companies to Houston to showcase technologies for offshore drilling, exploration, production and environmental protection, according to a fact sheet on the event’s website. The first OTC took place in 1969.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.