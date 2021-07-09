2021 EIA Oil Price Forecast Jumps

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's Brent spot average price forecast for 2021 has jumped to $68.78 per barrel.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Brent spot average price forecast for 2021 has jumped to $68.78 per barrel, the organization’s July short term energy outlook (STEO) has revealed.

In its June STEO, the EIA saw the Brent spot price averaging $65.19 per barrel in 2021. The EIA’s latest STEO sees the Brent spot price averaging $66.64 per barrel in 2022, which marks a $6.15 per barrel increase compared to its previous STEO.

“In the coming months, we expect that global oil production, largely from OPEC+ members (OPEC and partner nonmember countries), will increase by more than global oil consumption,” the EIA stated in its July STEO.

“We expect rising production will reduce the persistent global oil inventory draws that have occurred for much of the past year and keep prices similar to current levels, averaging $72 per barrel during the second half of 2021,” the EIA added.

“However, in 2022, we expect that continuing growth in production from OPEC+ and accelerating growth in U.S. tight oil production, along with other supply growth, will outpace growth in global oil consumption and contribute to declining oil prices,” the EIA went on to state.

The EIA estimates that global consumption of petroleum and liquid fuels averaged 92.3 million barrels per day (MMbpd) in 2020, which it highlighted was 8.6 MMbpd down 8.6 million from 2019. The organization expects global liquid fuels consumption will grow by 5.3 MMbpd in 2021 and by an additional 3.7 MMbpd in 2022 to reach 101.4 MMbpd.

The EIA noted that its latest STEO remains subject to heightened levels of uncertainty related to the ongoing economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of July 8, 6.18pm CEST, there have been 184.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with four million deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). As of July 8, three billion vaccines have been administered globally, WHO’s latest figures show.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent stood at $74.72 per barrel.

