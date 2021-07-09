2021 EIA Oil Price Forecast Jumps
The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Brent spot average price forecast for 2021 has jumped to $68.78 per barrel, the organization’s July short term energy outlook (STEO) has revealed.
In its June STEO, the EIA saw the Brent spot price averaging $65.19 per barrel in 2021. The EIA’s latest STEO sees the Brent spot price averaging $66.64 per barrel in 2022, which marks a $6.15 per barrel increase compared to its previous STEO.
“In the coming months, we expect that global oil production, largely from OPEC+ members (OPEC and partner nonmember countries), will increase by more than global oil consumption,” the EIA stated in its July STEO.
“We expect rising production will reduce the persistent global oil inventory draws that have occurred for much of the past year and keep prices similar to current levels, averaging $72 per barrel during the second half of 2021,” the EIA added.
“However, in 2022, we expect that continuing growth in production from OPEC+ and accelerating growth in U.S. tight oil production, along with other supply growth, will outpace growth in global oil consumption and contribute to declining oil prices,” the EIA went on to state.
The EIA estimates that global consumption of petroleum and liquid fuels averaged 92.3 million barrels per day (MMbpd) in 2020, which it highlighted was 8.6 MMbpd down 8.6 million from 2019. The organization expects global liquid fuels consumption will grow by 5.3 MMbpd in 2021 and by an additional 3.7 MMbpd in 2022 to reach 101.4 MMbpd.
The EIA noted that its latest STEO remains subject to heightened levels of uncertainty related to the ongoing economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
As of July 8, 6.18pm CEST, there have been 184.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 globally, with four million deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). As of July 8, three billion vaccines have been administered globally, WHO’s latest figures show.
At the time of writing, the price of Brent stood at $74.72 per barrel.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Sands Carbon Cuts Come with $60B Bill
- Shell to Trim Refinery Portfolio
- New Petrobras Boss Surprises Naysayers
- McDermott Wins New Subsea Customer
- Saudi Aramco Extends Contract for Drilling Rig
- UKCS Decom Costs Drop by Nearly $20B
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Awards Construction Contract
- Majors Team Up for New Research Project
- USA Gasoline Demand Hits Record High
- Oil Prices Snap Losing Streak
- Qatar Petroleum Raises $12B+ in Bond Offering
- Pemex Will Operate Mexico's Biggest Private Oil Find
- TotalEnergies Becomes Rugby World Cup Sponsor
- Pemex Comments on Fire
- Eni Announces Significant Oil Find
- Aker Solutions Lands Offshore FEED Deal
- Oil Sands Carbon Cuts Come with $60B Bill
- $4B Chevron-run Project Advances
- Petrofac Scores Neptune Contract Extension
- Shell to Trim Refinery Portfolio
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Thwarted Trump Oil Buy Would Have Given Biden $6B
- Hydrogen Team Up to Create Up to 100 new Jobs
- USA Oil Prices Close Gap to Brent
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon
- McDermott Nets 2 EPCC Refinery Deals