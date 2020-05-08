2020 Oil Demand Expected to Drop 11 Percent
Rystad Energy is forecasting that oil demand will decrease 10.9 percent, or 10.8 million barrels per day (MMbpd), year over year in 2020.
The prediction, which sees oil demand at 88.7MMbpd this year as of May 5, is Rystad’s latest in a line of weekly forecasts that aim to calculate the effect of the coronavirus on demand. These are frequently updated as a result of evolving developments around the world.
Rystad’s latest forecast shows that global demand for road fuels will fall by 11.2 percent, or by 5.3MMbbpd, year-over-year. The company sees global jet fuel demand falling by almost 33.6 percent year-over-year, or by 2.4MMbpd. Total oil demand in the United States for this year is now forecasted to fall by 2.2MMbpd to 18.3MMbpd. Total oil demand in Europe is expected to fall by 1.7MMbpd to 12.5MMbpd.
April’s demand for oil was estimated at 71.8MMbpd, or a 27.1 percent drop, according to Rystad. The company expects May’s demand to fall by 21.3 percent to 77.7MMbpd and June’s demand to drop by 15 percent to 83.5MMbpd.
Rystad’s previous forecast projected a decrease in oil demand in 2020 to 88.8MMbpd. The company’s estimates show that total oil demand in 2019 was approximately 99.5MMbpd. Total oil demand in 2021 is currently expected to hit 98.8MMbpd.
Rystad Energy describes itself as an independent energy research and business intelligence company. The business is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, but has offices in London, New York, Houston, Aberdeen, Stavanger, Moscow, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, Bangalore, Tokyo, Sydney and Dubai.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of May 7, there have been 3.67 million confirmed cases of the virus globally, with 254,045 deaths. Europe has been the hardest hit region as of May 7, WHO data shows, with 1.62 million confirmed cases and 150,238 deaths.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- North Dakota Launches Bakken Restart Task Force
- Oil Execs Urge Norway to Revise $10B Package
- Texas LNG Project Secures Air Permit
- Data Shows Drop in Suspected Offshore UK Virus Cases
- May Starts with Contract Wins in Africa and Asia
- 2020 Oil Demand Expected to Drop 11 Percent
- Oil Up as Market Starts to Rebalance
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Chevron Down to 5 Permian Rigs
- Shell to Divest Pennsylvania Assets
- Oxy Takes $1.4B Writedown
- Shale Producers Eye Potential Fracking Revival at $30 Oil
- Borr Divests Two Rigs
- Oil Supply Data Should Show More Non-OPEC Shut-ins
- Oil Downturn Looks A Bit Like 2008 Financial Meltdown
- Black Stone, Aethon Team Up in Haynesville-Bossier Effort
- Marathon Names Henderson SVP, Operations
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- US Rig Count Falls to 465