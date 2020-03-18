1MM-bpd Drop in US Shale Output Possible by 2021
Amid the recent steep drop in oil prices, U.S. exploration and production companies have been taking steps to rein in their active rig counts, capital spending plans and crude production levels.
Pointing out that a “new normal” placing greater emphasis on fiscal discipline and strong balance sheets has arrived for U.S. shale producers, ESAI Energy LLC has attempted to determine just how much output from domestic shale basins could change for the rest of 2020. The consultancy determined that the drop in production likely falls somewhere between 170,000 and 1 million barrels per day (bpd).
“So far, we are living in a market of sub-$40 (per barrel) or even sub-$30 oil,” commented ESAI Energy Shale Analyst Elisabeth Murphy in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “But a year is a long time.”
ESAI has outlined three production cut scenarios based on oil price ranges. The three cases, by descending levels of severity, include:
- Scenario 1: With a sustained price below $40 per barrel, shale output would fall by nearly 1 million bpd by the end of 2020. Industrywide, restructuring would occur on a broad scale, numerous smaller E&P firms would cease operations and the number of bankruptcies would go up.
- Scenario 2: Should the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude benchmark price rebound “fairly quickly” to the $40 to $50 range, domestic shale production would be down by about 330,000 bpd by year’s end.
- Scenario 3: Under a more optimistic case in which the WTI recovers to more than $50, shale output by the end of 2020 would decline by a relatively modest 170,000 bpd. In this case, ESAI contends producers would focus on maintaining – rather than growing – output, paying down debt, achieving free cash flow and maintaining a dividend to shareholders.
To add context to the above estimated cuts in production, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) reckons that 7.7 million bpd of domestic crude output in 2019 came from low-permeable shale, sandstone and carbonate rock formations. The EIA estimate represents approximately 63 percent of total U.S. crude production for 2019.
To be sure, ESAI anticipates some improvement later this year.
“We still expect a recovery in prices in the second half,” stated Murphy. “So, we may end up somewhere in between scenario 1 and 2.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Sharp Slowdown in Hiring Across Houston Oil and Gas
- 200+ OFS Firms in Europe Could Go Bankrupt
- Pioneer Natural Cuts Budget Almost in Half
- When Will the Oil War End?
- Kosmos Plans More than $235MM in Cost Savings
- Total Makes Encouraging North Sea Find
- Hess to Drop Five Bakken Rigs
- 1MM-bpd Drop in US Shale Output Possible by 2021
- Oil Slumps on Global Recession Threat
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- What to Watch in the Oil Market This Week
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- Big Shale Borrowers on Fast Track to Junk
- Murphy Oil to Delay Some Gulf of Mexico Wells
- US to Buy Large Quantities of Oil for Reserve
- Texas Shale Heartland Rattled by Virus and Price War
- Shale Drillers Seek Jones Act Waiver to Ease Price Pain
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil