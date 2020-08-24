1MM+ US GOM Barrels Shut In Due to Storms
More than one million barrels of oil per day have been shut in on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as of August 23, as Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura make their way to the region, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has revealed.
According to the latest information from the BSEE, 114 of the 643 manned platforms in the area have been evacuated, as have five of the non-dynamically positioned rigs in the region. Eight dynamically positions rigs are said to have moved off the location of the storms’ projected paths.
A total of 1,065,614 barrels of oil per day have been shut in, which equates to 57.6 percent of the region’s production, the BSEE highlighted.
“BSEE has activated its Hurricane Response Team as Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura make their way into the Gulf of Mexico,” the BSEE said in a statement posted on its website on Sunday.
“The Hurricane Response Team is monitoring offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf as they evacuate platforms and rigs in response to the storms,” BSEE added.
“The team works with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until operations return to normal and the storms are no longer a threat to Gulf of Mexico oil and gas activities,” the organization continued.
The BSEE went on to say that after the storms have passed, facilities will be inspected. Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately, according to BSEE, which added that facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online.
Headquartered in Washington D.C., BSEE has been the lead federal agency charged with improving safety and ensuring environmental protection related to the offshore energy industry, primarily oil and natural gas, on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf, since 2011.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
