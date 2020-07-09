$1B+ Egypt Contract Goes to TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC has signed a contract worth more than $1 billion with Assiut National Oil Processing Co. (ANOPC).

TechnipFMC reported Tuesday that it has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth more than $1 billion with Assiut National Oil Processing Co. (ANOPC) for a new hydrocracking complex in Egypt.

In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, TechnipFMC stated the EPC contract calls for new process units such as a vacuum distillation unit, a diesel hydrocracking unit, a delayed coker unit, a distillate hydrotreating unit and a hydrogen production facility unit using its steam reforming proprietary technology. The contract recipient added the project includes other process units, interconnecting, offsites and utilities.

“This award demonstrates TechnipFMC’s long-standing relationship with the Egyptian petroleum sector and strengthens our expertise in the delivery of complex projects in the country,” remarked Technip Energies President Catherine MacGregor. “It comes after successful execution of the FEED (front-end engineering and design), reflecting our selective approach and the importance of being involved at a very early stage of any development.”

TechnipFMC explained the hydrocracking complex will convert lower-value petroleum products from the nearby Assiut Oil Refining Co. refinery into approximately 2.8 million tons per year of Euro 5 diesel and other cleaner products.

“Assiut is considered one of the major strategic projects needed to meet growing local demand for cleaner products, and we are extremely honored to have been selected by ANOPC to contribute to the largest refining project to be implemented in Upper Egypt,” concluded MacGregor.

