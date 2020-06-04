$180MM in Contracts Go to Sapura

Malaysia-based oil and gas services firm Sapura Energy Berhad reported Wednesday that it has won several new contracts for its Engineering and Construction (E&C) division valued at 766 million Malaysian ringgit (US$ 180 million).

Under a contract from Brunei Shell Petroleum Co. Sdn. Bhd, Sapura Energy will work on the PRP7 Pipeline Replacement Project. In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, the contract recipient noted that its scope of work covers replacing the 16-inch, 5.8-mile (9.4-kilometer) PID1494 pipeline – including topside modification and riser and pipeline demolition. Sapura added the optional scope encompasses replacing the six-inch-diameter, 0.6-mile (one-kilometer) PID2008 pipeline and performing topside modification and riser and pipeline demolition

Work for the Brunei Shell contract should conclude by the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, Sapura noted.

Sapura also revealed that it has won a contract in Singapore for Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd. Along with consortium partner Dredging International Asia Pacific, Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd Singapore Branch has secured the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the single buoy mooring (SBM) Pipeline Rejuvenation Phase II Project, Sapura explained.

According to Sapura, the scope of work for the Shell Eastern contract includes preemptively repairing the nearshore pipeline section, rejuvenating the SBM system and optionally removing existing pipeline to the crude offloading system’s fitness for service to the Bukom Refinery. The firm added that it expects the project in Singapore to end by the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltd. (CTEP) has awarded Sapura Energy (Thailand) Limited work tied to its Asset Retirement Offshore Removal Campaign in the Southeast Asian country, Sapura continued. The scope of work under the Chevron contract comprises project management, engineering, procurement, offshore heavy lifting vessel and transportation spread to decommission seven offshore jackets, wet tow and reef jacket at a reef site, the service company stated. Sapura added the offshore Thailand campaign will likely start in fiscal 2021.

Sapura also reported that it has secured a contract in its home country from Hess Exploration and Production Malaysia B.V. under the Umbrella Contract for Pan Malaysia Transportation and Installation of Offshore Facilities (2017 to 2020). The firm noted that its Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd unit will provide project management, installation engineering, transportation and installation of five modules at the Bergading Central Processing Platform. It added that work under the Hess contract should conclude by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Finally, Sapura stated that Carigali-PTTEPI Operating Company Sdn Bhd (CPOC) has selected Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd to provide EPCI services for the Additional Andalas Pipeline Project Phase 4 Development in the adjacent Malaysia Thailand Joint Development Area (MTJDA).

Work under the CPOC includes EPICI and pre-commissioning of a 20-inch-diameter, 18-mile (29-kilometer) subsea pipeline, including riser and riser guard installations, Sapura noted. The MTJDA contract is effective April 30, 2020, and the project period should end within 15 months, the company concluded.

