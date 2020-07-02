180-day Eni Contract Goes to Vantage
Eni Montenegro BV is contracting the Topaz Driller premium jack-up rig from Vantage Drilling International offshore Montenegro for 180 days, Vantage reported Tuesday.
“Securing this contract during these challenging times demonstrates that Vantage, with its high-specification rigs and experienced crews, is a leader in safety and operational performance,” Vantage CEO Ihab Toma remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We look forward to commencing work for our esteemed client during Q1 2021.”
The Topaz Driller is one of five jack-ups in Vantage’s fleet. According to the rig’s spec sheet on Vantage’s website, the jack-up can operate in up to 375 feet (114 meters) of water and drill to 30,000 feet (9,144 meters). It can accommodate up to 120 people.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
- Agile but Slow US Shale Recovery Likely
- Exxon and Chevron Face Investor Pressure for Oil Demand Outlook
- Oil Executives Detained in Tanzania
- Citigroup Declares Oil Products Demand Turning Point
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- US Crude Inventories Drop 7+ Million Barrels
- Oil Search Cuts 34 Percent of Staff
- Offshore Norway Project to Use Pioneering Tech
- Energy CEOs Drop Climate Change Talk to Stress Survival
- Oil Prices Rise Amid Drop in US Inventories
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Another Crude Build Could Be on the Horizon
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- US Rig Count Drops Again
- New Mexico Shale Sector Upended
- Agile but Slow US Shale Recovery Likely
- CNOOC Makes Significant New Discovery
- ConocoPhillips to Ramp Up Oil Production
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent