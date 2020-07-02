180-day Eni Contract Goes to Vantage

Eni Montenegro BV is contracting the Topaz Driller premium jack-up rig from Vantage Drilling International offshore Montenegro for 180 days, Vantage reported Tuesday.

“Securing this contract during these challenging times demonstrates that Vantage, with its high-specification rigs and experienced crews, is a leader in safety and operational performance,” Vantage CEO Ihab Toma remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “We look forward to commencing work for our esteemed client during Q1 2021.”

The Topaz Driller is one of five jack-ups in Vantage’s fleet. According to the rig’s spec sheet on Vantage’s website, the jack-up can operate in up to 375 feet (114 meters) of water and drill to 30,000 feet (9,144 meters). It can accommodate up to 120 people.

