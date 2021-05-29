$17B Shale Player to Emerge and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

$17B Shale Player to Emerge Later This Year

Bloomberg announced that Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. had agreed to merge. The deal will create a new Houston-based shale driller with a value of about $17 billion, Bloomberg highlighted.

$7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts

The merger of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. confounded investors and analysts, leaving them to question the logic behind the tie-up, Bloomberg noted.

Petrofac Chief Exec Sees Pay Cut in 2020

Petrofac’s ex-chief executive Ayman Asfari saw a pay cut last year, the company’s latest annual report revealed. Asfari received a total remuneration of $999,000 in 2020, which marked a drop of 13.3 percent compared to Asfari’s total remuneration figure of $1.15 million in 2019.

ADNOC Announces $744MM Contract Award

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company announced the award of a $744 million contract for the full field development of the Belbazem Offshore Block. Al Yasat Petroleum Operations Company Ltd - ADNOC’s subsidiary and joint venture with China National Petroleum Corporation - awarded the EPC contract to the National Petroleum Construction Company.

Oasis Petroleum Exits Permian Basin

Oasis Petroleum entered into a series of definitive agreements to sell its entire Permian Basin position for a total gross potential consideration of $481 million. The total consideration consists of $406 million at closing and up to three $25 million annual contingent payments in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

W&T Offshore Awards GOM Drilling Contract

W&T Offshore contracted a Valaris heavy-duty jack-up rig for a U.S. Gulf of Mexico campaign. The contract secures the VALARIS JU-117 (Ralph Coffman) jack-up.

