$17B Shale Player to Emerge and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
$17B Shale Player to Emerge Later This Year
Bloomberg announced that Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. had agreed to merge. The deal will create a new Houston-based shale driller with a value of about $17 billion, Bloomberg highlighted.
Read full article here
$7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
The merger of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. confounded investors and analysts, leaving them to question the logic behind the tie-up, Bloomberg noted.
Read full article here
Petrofac Chief Exec Sees Pay Cut in 2020
Petrofac’s ex-chief executive Ayman Asfari saw a pay cut last year, the company’s latest annual report revealed. Asfari received a total remuneration of $999,000 in 2020, which marked a drop of 13.3 percent compared to Asfari’s total remuneration figure of $1.15 million in 2019.
Read full article here
ADNOC Announces $744MM Contract Award
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company announced the award of a $744 million contract for the full field development of the Belbazem Offshore Block. Al Yasat Petroleum Operations Company Ltd - ADNOC’s subsidiary and joint venture with China National Petroleum Corporation - awarded the EPC contract to the National Petroleum Construction Company.
Read full article here
Oasis Petroleum Exits Permian Basin
Oasis Petroleum entered into a series of definitive agreements to sell its entire Permian Basin position for a total gross potential consideration of $481 million. The total consideration consists of $406 million at closing and up to three $25 million annual contingent payments in 2023, 2024, and 2025.
Read full article here
W&T Offshore Awards GOM Drilling Contract
W&T Offshore contracted a Valaris heavy-duty jack-up rig for a U.S. Gulf of Mexico campaign. The contract secures the VALARIS JU-117 (Ralph Coffman) jack-up.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Oil Demand Recovery in India Tough to Predict
- N-Sea Offshore Ltd Appoints Administrators
- Odfjell Drilling to Mobilize Rig for Equinor
- Biden Admin Sides with Trump Admin on ConocoPhillips Project
- Chevron Shareholders Rebuff Board in Emissions Vote
- Kinder Morgan Set to Add Clout
- Maersk Drilling Gets Expanded Equinor Work Scope
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Sparrows Nets Chevron Contract
- BSEE Investigating Gulf of Mexico Fatality
- Oasis Petroleum Exits Permian Basin
- BHP Sells GOM Field Stake
- Bahamas Petroleum Changes Name
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Dakota Access Avoids New Shutdown Order
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- TX Freeze Hurts Supply More than Previously Thought
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Enbridge Says Great Lakes Pipeline Will Keep Running