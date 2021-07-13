16-Well Drilling Contract Goes to Valaris
Woodside Energy (ASX: WPL) has awarded Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) a 16-well contract for operations offshore Australia, Valaris reported Monday.
The contract secures the VALARIS DPS-1 semisubmersible rig, Valaris noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The drilling contractor added that it that it expects the estimated 300-day lease to commence late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2022.
DPS-1 is one of five semisubs in Valaris’ fleet, and the floater can operate in up to 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) of water and drill to 35,000 feet (10,668 meters), according to information on the company’s website.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
