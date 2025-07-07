1.5 GW Mona Wind Farm in Irish Sea Gets Government Approval

The UK energy secretary greenlighted BP and EnBW's Mona project, which the government says is the biggest wind farm in the Irish Sea with a maximum grid connection potential of 1.5 GW.

The United Kingdom energy secretary has greenlighted BP PLC and Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG’s Mona project, which the government says is the biggest wind farm in the Irish Sea with a maximum grid connection potential of 1.5 gigawatts (GW).

“This government was elected to take back control of our energy - and in our first year we have shown that the clean power revolution is here to stay”, Ed Miliband said in an online statement issued by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

“Whether it’s offshore wind, solar or nuclear, we are backing the builders not the blockers so we deliver the clean homegrown power this country needs to protect family finances through our Plan for Change”, the energy secretary added, referring to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s long-term plan launched December 2024.

Starmer’s government said it has now approved over 5 GW of offshore wind and solar projects. “In its first year this government has consented new clean energy projects that can generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of almost 2 million homes”, the statement said. “Mona will add to this by powering the equivalent of more than a million homes”.

Mona is planned to rise in Welsh waters in the Irish Sea, 28.8 kilometers (17.9 miles) from the north coast of Wales, 46.9 kilometers from the northwest coast of England and 46.6 kilometers from the Isle of Man, according to information on the project’s website.

It will have up to 96 turbines, four offshore substation platforms, an onshore substation and a connection from the onshore substation to the existing Bodelwyddan National Grid Substation, as specified in the letter of consent.

The developers expect to make an FID (final investment decision) and start construction 2026-27. They aim to start commercial operation 2028-29, according to the indicative timeline on the project’s website.

“[T]he project will power growth across the country by building supply chain opportunities, with the developer launching a portal where local companies can offer their skills to deliver the project, boosting local communities in Wales and across the UK”, the DESNZ statement said.

“The developer estimates it will support thousands of jobs, contributing to the up to 100,000 jobs supported by the offshore wind sector in Great Britain by 2030.

“Jobs are expected to include engineers and maintenance operations during the construction phase, driving industrial renewal in proud manufacturing communities as part of the Plan for Change”.

The UK targets to achieve clean power by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

