$116MM in Norway Drilling Backlog Goes to Transocean
Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) reported Wednesday that it has won $116 million in Norway contracts for two of its harsh-environment semi-submersible rigs.
One of the contracts secures the Transocean Barents for two wells for an approximately 200-day duration, Transocean noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The company pointed out that it expects the contract to commence in February 2022 and add an estimated $60 million in firm contract backlog.
Adding an estimated $56 million in firm backlog will be an approximately 200-day contract for the Transocean Norge rig, Transocean continued. The four-well contract, which includes five one-well options, is projected to commence next March, the company stated.
According to Transocean’s latest fleet status report on April 28, 2021, the Transocean Norge was under contract to Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) offshore Norway until this month at a $297,000 dayrate. The report also states the Transocean Barents is contracted to MOL Norge (OTCMKTS: MGYOY) until December of this year at a $270,000 dayrate.
The Transocean Norge and Transocean Barents can operate in up to 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) of water, according to the drilling contractor. The firm states the maximum drilling depths for the Transocean Norge and Transocean Barents are 40,000 feet (12,192 meters) and 30,000 feet (9,144 meters), respectively.
Transocean did not identify which companies awarded the new rig contracts.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- DOE Announces New Biden Administration Appointees
- Biden EPA May Offer Refiners Small Biofuel Concession
- USA Shale Finally Making Money After Blowing $300B
- McDermott Bags BHP Gulf of Mexico Deal
- Esvagt Talks Positive Offshore Oil Market Movement
- Heimdal Operations Extended
- Oil Near $72 as Investors Size Up Fed Shift
- Offshore Qatar Operator Hires Japan Drilling Jack-up
- Chevron Secures Rig for Offshore Africa Ops
- $116MM in Norway Drilling Backlog Goes to Transocean
- Rosneft Sells Vostok Oil Stake
- Shell Mulls Sale of Largest US Oil Field
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- Equinor Sells Danish Refining Business
- McDermott Nets 2 EPCC Refinery Deals
- Petrofac Makes New Senior UK Appointment
- UK Energy Event Postponed to 2022
- API Makes New Federal Relations Hires
- ERCOT Asks Texans to Reduce Electric Use
- Europe Gas Shortage Boosts Coal Comeback
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana