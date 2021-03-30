$110MM in Onshore Work Goes to KCA Deutag

KCA Deutag reported Monday that its Land Drilling business has secured approximately $110 million in new business in Pakistan, Russia, Kurdistan, southeastern Europe, and Germany.

In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, KCA Deutag pointed out the new business comprises contract wins that will put stacked rigs to work as well as contract extensions. The awards include:

KCA Deutag noted that it won a new five-year contract with a major oil company for operations in southeastern Europe. The company noted the rig will begin drilling operations next year after mobilizing from the United Arab Emirates, adding the total contract value – including options periods – is $75 million. In addition, the firm stated its T46 rig is mobilizing in Europe for a single-well, $3 million contract.

Contracts for three rigs in Pakistan will bring in more than $12 million, and KCA Deutag pointed out two of the awards are with new clients. One contract calls for using the previously stacked T72 rig for a workover operation. Another contract will use the T202 rig, which the drilling contractor stated is mobilizing from the UAE. Finally, the company stated the third contract will use the T75 rig – already located in Pakistan but “stacked for some time.”

KCA Deutag won contract extensions to provide operations and maintenance services for four client-owned rigs in Russia, with terms extended from October 2021 to March 2022. The drilling contractor added that it won a new work order for the T391 rig for an additional eight wells during the remainder of 2021. The firm noted the total contract value exceeds $13 million.

Under a new $7.4 million contract, KCA Deutag will mobilize the T63 rig in Kazakhstan for a client it had operated for prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to have been awarded these contracts and contract extensions, which build on our long-standing relationships with a number of key customers in important territories for the group,” commented Simon Drew, president of KCA Deutag’s land unit.

