10-year Diamond Offshore Contract Goes to Logan

The hydraulic repair, manufacturing and rental firm Logan Industries will provide drilling contractor Diamond Offshore condition-based monitoring (CBM) services for wireline tensioners under a new 10-year deal, Logan reported Monday.

Under the contract Logan will provide upgrade and repair services to a fleet of wireline tensioners onboard five active drilling and completion vessels that have been in use for more than five years, Logan noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm explained the CBM program will more proactively monitor the health of each unit, helping to predict and mitigate failures before the upgrade/overhaul process. Wireline tensioner units traditionally go out for repair only when deterioration has already begun, Logan added.

“When a unit is tagged for upgrade, we will perform a Logan proprietary and comprehensive overhaul with new parts, coatings, seals and repair all required components,” commented Dean Carey, technical director with Hempstead, Texas-based Logan.

The tensioner upgrade and overhaul work will occur as unit offline availability windows open up, stated Logan. The firm pointed out that it will use offshore/real-time monitoring and log the health of each unit, performing triage on the equipment to prioritize the order of upgrades and overhauls.

“Our goal is to bring equipment to ‘better than new’ condition by mitigating corrosion problems commonly seen in the environment the operate in,” continued Carey. “Furthermore, we are able to do this in record time because of the rolling stock of ready spares we will keep on hand in our Hempstead facility, and the exclusive supplier agreements we have put into place to support this work.”

Carey also predicted the work Logan will perform for Diamond Offshore reflects an emerging CBM trend.

“We truly believe this is going to be viewed as the industry standard moving forward in this decade and we are pleased to be able to set the bar for it,” he concluded.

