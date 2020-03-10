10-year Diamond Offshore Contract Goes to Logan
The hydraulic repair, manufacturing and rental firm Logan Industries will provide drilling contractor Diamond Offshore condition-based monitoring (CBM) services for wireline tensioners under a new 10-year deal, Logan reported Monday.
Under the contract Logan will provide upgrade and repair services to a fleet of wireline tensioners onboard five active drilling and completion vessels that have been in use for more than five years, Logan noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm explained the CBM program will more proactively monitor the health of each unit, helping to predict and mitigate failures before the upgrade/overhaul process. Wireline tensioner units traditionally go out for repair only when deterioration has already begun, Logan added.
“When a unit is tagged for upgrade, we will perform a Logan proprietary and comprehensive overhaul with new parts, coatings, seals and repair all required components,” commented Dean Carey, technical director with Hempstead, Texas-based Logan.
The tensioner upgrade and overhaul work will occur as unit offline availability windows open up, stated Logan. The firm pointed out that it will use offshore/real-time monitoring and log the health of each unit, performing triage on the equipment to prioritize the order of upgrades and overhauls.
“Our goal is to bring equipment to ‘better than new’ condition by mitigating corrosion problems commonly seen in the environment the operate in,” continued Carey. “Furthermore, we are able to do this in record time because of the rolling stock of ready spares we will keep on hand in our Hempstead facility, and the exclusive supplier agreements we have put into place to support this work.”
Carey also predicted the work Logan will perform for Diamond Offshore reflects an emerging CBM trend.
“We truly believe this is going to be viewed as the industry standard moving forward in this decade and we are pleased to be able to set the bar for it,” he concluded.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Basic Energy Acquires C&J Well Services Ops for $94MM
- Parsley, Diamondback Tweak Drilling Outlook on Weak Prices
- Oil Prices Will Eventually Rebound
- Geophysical Firm Makes Deepwater OBS Debut
- 10-year Diamond Offshore Contract Goes to Logan
- Is America's Oil Producer Status Now at Risk?
- Saudi Arabia Books More Supertankers for Abundance of Oil
- Talos Cancels Investor Event Due to Virus
- Technip Wins FEED Contract with Mexico Pacific Limited
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- ConocoPhillips Divests Niobara and Permian Assets
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Gas Stocks Climb Amid Oil Market Chaos
- WPX Expands Permian Footprint with Felix Energy Acquisition
- OTC 2020 Still On Despite Virus Outbreak
- Basic Energy Acquires C&J Well Services Ops for $94MM
- Exxon Cracking Down on Employee Travel
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Sandridge Energy Announces April Layoffs
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Oil Sinks in Worst Week Since 2008
- What Happens to McDermott Stock?