$100MM Project Planned for Caribbean Terminal

Prostar Capital's GTIS terminal, above, on the island of St. Eustatius will undergo upgrades over the next two years. PHOTO SOURCE: Prostar Capital

The GTI Statia (GTIS) crude and refined products storage terminal on the Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius will undergo up to $100 million in upgrades over the next two years to meet growing demand, facility owner Prostar Capital reported Thursday.

GTIS, which midstream-focused private investment firm Prostar Capital acquired from NuStar Energy LP in July 2019, is one of the largest independent crude and refined products storage terminals serving the U.S. Gulf Coast, Latin America and the Caribbean markets, Prostar noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Its customers include leading oil producers and traders.

“These improvements are a critical component of our investment rationale and will allow us to modernize the terminal while continuing to provide outstanding customer service and deliver attractive returns for our investors,” Prostar Capital Senior Managing Director Steve Bickerton commented. “We’re proud to be supporting the local Statia team with the investment of new capital into a business that is critical to the local and regional economy.”

Prostar Capital stated that its capital investment plan calls for tank upgrades as well as jetty and marine infrastructure improvements. The firm contends the improvements will boost GTIS’ ability to help customers transport crude oil by very large crude carrier (VLCC) ships in and out of the Gulf Coast and to end markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, it stated that GTIS will continue to provide bunkering services to cruise and cargo vessels throughout the Caribbean. In addition, it noted that better infrastructure flexibility from the upgrades will help storage operators transition to low-sulfur marine fuel demands under new International Maritime Organization (IMO 2020) regulations.

“Our plan allows the facility to focus on being a leading terminal operator and will leverage our strategic vision to enhance the service, quality and value of the business,” remarked John Roller, CEO of GTIS. “We are committed to the long-term success of the facility and are excited to be embarking on this next phase of development in partnership with Prostar.”

A major recent development on the Caribbean petroleum scene is Guyana’s emergence as an oil producer. Although production and exports are ramping up in the country, Prostar Capital Senior Managing Director Dave Noakes told Rigzone that a host of factors support the case for upgrading the St. Eustatius complex.

“GTI Statia, given its proximity, capacity and capabilities of our marine infrastructure, might be a very attractive option for the production in Guyana, but it was not the sole impetus for the expansion and improvement,” Noakes said. “There are a number of customers who have also expressed interest in leasing large volumes of capacity for a variety of different products.”

Noakes added that construction will be on a tank-by-tank basis, enabling GTIS to make new capacity and storage options available to customers as soon as the middle of this year.

“As we complete detailed engineering on all the potential projects, we will learn more, but our early target is approximately a two-year time frame for completion,” he said.

Noakes added that no major contractors for the project have been named yet.

