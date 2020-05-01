$100MM Equinor Contract Goes to Maersk Drilling

Equinor reported Thursday that it has awarded Maersk Drilling a contract to drill three wells and plug one well on the Martin Linge field with the Maersk Intrepid hybrid jack-up rig.

In addition, Equinor stated that it will award Maersk Drilling a framework contract with an estimated value of US$100 million that covers rig modifications and upgrades – exclusive of intervention activities, integrated services and any incentive payments for safe and efficient operations. Equinor added the contract should take effect in September of this year and includes an option to drill one well.

“We are pleased about the agreement we have entered into with Maersk Drilling,” Peggy Krantz-Underland, Equinor’s chief procurement officer, remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “It builds on our long-term collaboration and facilitates continuous improvements in safety and efficient progress. This creates value for all parties.”

According to Equinor, the integrated services in the rig contract include managed pressure drilling (MPD), slop treatment, cutting handling and tubular running services. Equinor became operator of the North Sea Martin Linge filed two years ago, the company states on its website. The firm added the Maersk Intrepid CJ70 jack-up is designed to operate in an ultra-harsh environment.

“This will be the first jack-up rig to have a hybrid package retrofit as one of several initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions during operations,” stated Erik Gustav Kirkemo, drilling and well senior vice president with Maersk Drilling “The rig will also be prepared for the use of automated drilling technology. So far, the rig has been used to improve the bed capacity on the Martin Linge platform. We look forward to starting the drilling operations with Maersk Intrepid.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.